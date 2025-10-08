Guoyu RWA Launches 100-City Initiative To Advance Real-World Asset Tokenization And Global Digital Finance
With a vision to redefine asset management, Guoyu RWA integrates smart contracts, blockchain infrastructure, and cross-border interoperability to bring real-world value on-chain. Its platform enables enterprises to tokenize physical and financial assets such as real estate, commodities, and energy, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.
Through its ongoing 100-City RWA Roadshow, Guoyu has successfully hosted events across major Chinese cities - including Hangzhou, Qingzhou, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Beihai - fostering collaboration between industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. Each event highlights Guoyu's mission to empower enterprises, streamline financial processes, and expand access to the digital asset economy.
Guoyu RWA is committed to building a globally connected ecosystem that aligns blockchain innovation with institutional standards. By merging technology, compliance, and practical adoption, it aims to set new benchmarks for trust and efficiency in the rapidly evolving world of tokenized finance.
