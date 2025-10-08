Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moneyboxx Finance Partners with Water.org to Boost Inclusive Water and Sanitation (WASH) Financing in India


2025-10-08 03:14:06
(MENAFN- Concept PR) India, 07 October 2025, Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a BSE-listed NBFC focused on transforming credit access for micro and small enterprises in underserved India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Water.org, a global nonprofit organisation dedicated to expanding access to safe water and sanitation. The collaboration aims to strengthen financial inclusion in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector by designing and scaling affordable financing solutions for micro and small businesses serving low-income communities.
Under the agreement, Waterwill provide technical assistance to Moneyboxx Finance in product design, market assessment, staff training, operationalization, and monitoring of water and sanitation lending. This partnership will enable Moneyboxx to expand its product portfolio and mobilize capital for WASH-focused enterprises.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd said, “Our partnership with Waterrepresents a meaningful step toward transforming lives in underserved regions. Through microbusiness loans for water and sanitation, we aim to empower communities, improve health, and create lasting opportunities for growth. Together, we are not just financing businesses, we are transforming lives and building a foundation for sustainable growth in regions that need it the most”.
For Water.org, access to safe water and sanitation is fundamental to health, dignity, and opportunity. Partnering with Moneyboxx allows us to scale solutions that directly impact rural entrepreneurs and low-income communities in India.
The initiative comes at a crucial time, as India’s WASH-MSME sector comprises more than 200,000 enterprises with an estimated annual debt demand of INR 20,000 crores, of which less than 16% is currently met by formal financing. By bridging this credit gap, the partnership is expected to unlock new opportunities for both microbusinesses and communities at the base of the pyramid.
Moneyboxx Finance through this programme is reinforcing its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6).
About the company: Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing business loans to small and micro enterprises with a focus on semi-urban and rural India. Moneyboxx had a network of 160+ branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved small and micro entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 25 Lakh.

