Brazil Stocks Slide As Brasília's Tax Deadline Tests Market Nerves

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market fell again as a political deadline turned a routine session into a referendum on fiscal credibility. The Ibovespa dropped 1.57% to 141,356.43 while the real weakened to 5.35 per dollar, reflecting a broad bid for caution.

The immediate trigger is Provisional Measure 1,303, a revenue plan that replaces earlier IOF changes and expires today unless Congress acts.

A late version kept income-tax exemptions for popular credit instruments (LCI/LCA and others) and added a one-off 30% charge on repatriated funds from betting companies.

The measure is projected to raise about R$5 billion ($0.94 billion) over roughly three years, with total MP revenue exceeding R$17 billion ($3.21 billion) in 2026.

The uncertainty pushed long-dated interest rates higher, and when Brazil's rates jump, the equity market 's most rate-sensitive corners-homebuilders, retailers, capital-goods-usually get hit first.



That is the story. The story behind it is trust: investors want proof Brazil can fund priorities without eroding the new fiscal framework.

Each late rewrite of the tax measure complicates that judgment, so the currency softens, local bond yields rise, and the stock market discounts a higher risk premium.

External noise amplified the move-U.S. budget standoff, French political jitters, and a China holiday that left iron-ore cues thin for Brazil's miners-without being the main driver.

Sector moves matched the narrative. Banks fell in unison for a second day. Petrobras edged up with steadier oil, while Vale slipped more than 1% in the absence of fresh China data.
Top 5 Winners (Ibovespa, Tuesday)
Minerva (BEEF3) +1.21%; PetroReconcavo (RECV3) +0.89%; BB Seguridade (BBSE3) +0.79%; Engie Brasil (EGIE3) +0.50%; Petrobras PN (PETR4) +0.36%.
Top 5 Losers
MRV (MRVE3) -12.12% after a soft Q3 operational preview-launches of R$2.35 billion ($0.44 billion) and flat net sales of R$2.40 billion ($0.45 billion); Raízen (RAIZ4) -7.22%; Vamos (VAMO3) -6.54%; Lojas Renner (LREN3) -5.70%; Azzas 2154 (AZZA3) -5.69%.

Technically, the index is leaning on 141,000 support; intraday gauges are near oversold, but 142,500–143,600 remains tough resistance. The path of MP 1,303 today-pass, lapse, or rewrite-will likely decide which side breaks first.

