403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Pulls Back As Record ETF Inflows Collide With Profit-Taking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin slipped to about $121,000 Wednesday morning after failing to hold early-week highs near $126,000. Ether fell harder to roughly $4,431; Solana hovered near $219, XRP around $2.85 and Dogecoin near $0.24.
In a rare split, BNB gained about 2%. A risk-hedging bid was visible in tokenized gold (XAUT), up close to 2% around $4,041.
The day's contradiction is the story: record investment demand on one side, profit-taking and thin liquidity on the other. Crypto funds drew roughly $5.95 billion last week-an all-time high-led by bitcoin products.
On Monday alone, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs took in about $1.21 billion, and spot ether ETFs about $177 million.“There's growing recognition of digital assets as an alternative in times of uncertainty,” said James Butterfill of CoinShares.
But market-maker QCP Capital noted the weekend push above $125,000 came in thin, largely non-institutional flows-leaving prices vulnerable to quick shakeouts. Around $150 million of leveraged long positions were liquidated during the slide, exaggerating the move.
What the charts say: on the four-hour view, bitcoin has slipped below its 20–50 EMA band with a bearish MACD cross and RSI in the low-40s-classic consolidation after a sprint.
Supports sit near $121,000 and then $118,000–$119,000; the 4-hour 200-MA near $115,000 is the line to defend. The daily trend remains up: BTC still trades above a cluster of moving averages around $119,000–$121,000, with momentum cooling but not broken.
Reclaiming ~$124,000 would re-open a retest of $125,000–$126,000; losing ~$118,000 risks a deeper, orderly pullback. Beyond the majors, the tape was two-speed.
Micro-caps swung wildly-KGEN jumped about 727%, COAI 81%, FORM 36% and KOMA 37%-while AVNT and 2Z dropped roughly 20% each, with XPL off 18% and PI down 10%.
The story behind the story: spot ETFs are steadily wiring new money into crypto, changing who buys and when. Yet the market's microstructure-leverage, weekend liquidity, concentrated flows-still behaves like crypto. That tension explains how record inflows and sharp pullbacks can coexist on the same week.
In a rare split, BNB gained about 2%. A risk-hedging bid was visible in tokenized gold (XAUT), up close to 2% around $4,041.
The day's contradiction is the story: record investment demand on one side, profit-taking and thin liquidity on the other. Crypto funds drew roughly $5.95 billion last week-an all-time high-led by bitcoin products.
On Monday alone, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs took in about $1.21 billion, and spot ether ETFs about $177 million.“There's growing recognition of digital assets as an alternative in times of uncertainty,” said James Butterfill of CoinShares.
But market-maker QCP Capital noted the weekend push above $125,000 came in thin, largely non-institutional flows-leaving prices vulnerable to quick shakeouts. Around $150 million of leveraged long positions were liquidated during the slide, exaggerating the move.
What the charts say: on the four-hour view, bitcoin has slipped below its 20–50 EMA band with a bearish MACD cross and RSI in the low-40s-classic consolidation after a sprint.
Supports sit near $121,000 and then $118,000–$119,000; the 4-hour 200-MA near $115,000 is the line to defend. The daily trend remains up: BTC still trades above a cluster of moving averages around $119,000–$121,000, with momentum cooling but not broken.
Reclaiming ~$124,000 would re-open a retest of $125,000–$126,000; losing ~$118,000 risks a deeper, orderly pullback. Beyond the majors, the tape was two-speed.
Micro-caps swung wildly-KGEN jumped about 727%, COAI 81%, FORM 36% and KOMA 37%-while AVNT and 2Z dropped roughly 20% each, with XPL off 18% and PI down 10%.
The story behind the story: spot ETFs are steadily wiring new money into crypto, changing who buys and when. Yet the market's microstructure-leverage, weekend liquidity, concentrated flows-still behaves like crypto. That tension explains how record inflows and sharp pullbacks can coexist on the same week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment