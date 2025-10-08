SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Mahesh Babu 'SSMB29' Titled 'Varanasi'? Read Here

Interesting news is emerging about the title of the upcoming movie from the Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu combo. Fans are surprised by the title trending on social media.

SSMB 29 is the first film from the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli duo. After global hits like RRR, this forest adventure is being made on a massive 1000 crore budget.

Rajamouli calls this film a globetrotter. He announced a big update for November. Rumors suggest the team is considering the title 'Varanasi' for the movie.

If true, this is a shocking choice. For a global release, the title needs worldwide appeal. 'Varanasi' is a spiritual title that may not connect with global audiences.

Speculation suggests the film has Hindu mythological and spiritual themes. The pre-look on Mahesh Babu's birthday hinted at this with a Nandi, Trishul, and Damarukam.

Keeravani is composing the music and has already finished a grand folk song. It's intriguing how Rajamouli will blend Indian culture into this global forest adventure.