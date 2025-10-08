Taurus To Scorpio: Mars-Mercury Conjunction Promises Wealth And Success Before Diwali

Mars and Mercury will be in conjunction in the same zodiac sign, Libra, and will also transit together in the Vishakha Nakshatra. This planetary alignment before Diwali 2025 is set to bring good fortune to certain zodiac signs.

On October 13, 2025, Mars will transit into Vishakha Nakshatra at 9:29 AM before Dhanteras. Three days later, on October 16, at 7:08 PM, Mercury will also transit into Vishakha Nakshatra. During this time, Mars and Mercury will be in conjunction in the same zodiac sign, Libra, which will then lead them into the same constellation.

The time before Diwali will be very auspicious for Taurus folks, as Mars and Mercury bring happiness and prosperity. If there's tension at home, you'll get a chance to fix your mistakes. Love in close relationships will also grow. Plus, your horoscope indicates a possibility of buying property.

Capricorns might find a lost valuable item before Diwali. Savings will increase, and there will be an opportunity to buy a desired property. Single people might plan a trip with their family. Elders will also enjoy good health during this time.

The transit of Mars and Mercury in Vishakha Nakshatra will be auspicious for Scorpios. A happy atmosphere will prevail at home for a long time, and family members' discontent will decrease. Also, there might be discussions about marriage for single people. Working individuals might get a bonus before Diwali.

Besides Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn, Pisces will also have a great time before Diwali. If married couples are not on good terms, their issues will be resolved. Single people will gain confidence and be able to communicate openly with others.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.