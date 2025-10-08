India Supplying Philippines The Missiles It Needs To Fend Off China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Re-Horizon 3 Program, approved in 2024 with a nearly 2-trillion-peso (US$34.5 billion) budget, focuses on strengthening the Philippines' archipelagic defense system. Its acquisition list includes submarines, fighter aircraft, patrol vessels, destroyers, corvettes and, crucially, missile systems.

While the US, South Korea, Japan and France are arguably at the forefront of supplying submarines, patrol vessels and aircraft, Manila is turning to India for modern missiles, aimed chiefly at deterring China in the South China Sea.

In early August 2025, India and the Philippines elevated their bilateral ties to“strategic partnership .” The move is part of Manila's broader strategy to avoid overreliance on the United States and to diversify its security partnerships.

Closer defense ties with India will allow the Philippines to enhance its limited defense capabilities through Indian advanced weapons, reduce dependence on any single supplier and build a lasting engagement with New Delhi as a trusted and supportive partner.

General Romeo Brawner Jr, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), has publicly stated that the Philippines plans to acquire more weapons from India, noting that Indian arms are of“high quality but not expensive” as those from other suppliers.

India's willingness to offer soft loans for Manila's defense procurements adds to its appeal. India is also well-positioned to support the Philippines' indigenous defense industry's development through experience-sharing and potential technology transfers.

In practical terms, India's missile systems could play a pivotal role in addressing the Philippines' gaps in coastal and aerial defense. For decades, Manila invested little in missile capabilities, with security policy focused more internal security over external deterrence.

Its current defensive posture relies primarily on the Philippine Air Force's three Spyder-MR batteries from Israel and three BrahMos batteries from India, operated by the Philippine Navy are configured chiefly for anti-ship missions rather than land-based threats. The Navy also has Korean C-Star anti-ship missiles, French Mistral 3 surface-to-air missiles and Israeli Spike missile systems.

However, this modest stockpile remains insufficient and not strategically distributed across all branches of the armed services to protect vulnerable outposts or the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Despite ongoing modernization, the Philippines still lags behind regional counterparts in military capabilities.

With Israeli arms contracts suspended over concerns related to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Russian arrms deals off the table under US pressure and Western platforms such as the US Patriot prohibitively expensive , India stands out as a viable missile supplier in terms of both capability and affordability .

Indian missile systems match with the AFP's operational requirements. The BrahMos missile, for instance, provides a key defensive buffer within the Philippines' vast EEZ.

It can reach targets such as the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal, situated roughly 250 kilometers from a base in Zambales, where BrahMos batteries are deployed. The system's mobility, allowing batteries to relocate, further complicates adversary targeting and improves survivability.

The Philippine Army aims to acquire more missile systems from India under its Land-Based Missile System Acquisition Project (LBMSAP) – a key element of the AFP's Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) doctrine. A new procurement of nine BrahMos missile batteries for the Army is being finalized, far exceeding the Navy's previous order of three batteries.

The Army's recent announcement to expand its air defense missile systems coincides with unofficial reports that Manila may pursue India's Akash surface-to-air missile system in a deal worth more than $200 million. The Akash's operational effectiveness was flexed during this year's Operation Sindoor, in which it successfully intercepted Pakistan's Fateh-1 missile.

Although Manila has not confirmed the Akash deal, the system fits with Manila's broader efforts to improve deterrence and the survivability of its strategic assets, particularly in response to China's growing air power in the South China Sea.

Other reports suggest the AFP has also expressed interest in India's“Pralay” tactical surface-to-surface missile. The Pralay could allow the AFP to strike high-value inland targets in China, such as radar sites, command centers, logistics hubs and airfields.



For an archipelagic state vulnerable to multi-vector attacks, this would be a crucial capability. However, export versions of the Pralay would likely be limited to a 290-kilometer range to comply with the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) - meaning targets beyond this range would remain out of reach.

Since Manila already operates the BrahMos, adding more Indian missile systems would enhance interoperability and simplify training and maintenance. Beyond missiles, the Philippines could also consider acquiring coast guard vessels , helicopters or even submarines from India.

Still, even with lower costs, these systems are a major investment. Congress approved only 40 billion pesos (approximately $700 million) for the AFP modernization program in 2026, while Manila is also considering purchases of more fighter jets and offshore patrol vessels.

Without flexible financing options such as soft loans, sustaining high-value acquisitions would be challenging. Ultimately, Philippine defense planners must carefully assess national threats, budget constraints and operational needs to select systems that best serve the country's long-term strategic goals.

