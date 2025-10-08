403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas, Israel Indirect Talks Resume in Egypt
(MENAFN) Indirect discussions between Hamas and Israel have recommenced in Egypt, focusing on a potential ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of prisoners.
The negotiations, facilitated by intermediaries, are taking place in the coastal resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.
According to an Egyptian newspaper, both Hamas and Israeli representatives engaged in a second consecutive day of dialogue in the Red Sea city.
These talks are part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and bring stability to the region.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari verified the continuation of the negotiations.
He noted that several components of US President Donald Trump's Gaza initiative still require extensive debate and agreement from both factions involved.
During a press briefing held in Doha, Al-Ansari stated that delegates from Hamas and Israel spent approximately four hours on Monday addressing issues that stand in the way of implementing a truce in Gaza.
“All parties have agreed to President Trump's plan, and now the obstacles are under discussion,” he explained.
Al-Ansari further pointed out that “Israel should have stopped attacks under Trump’s plan, but what we see on the ground contradicts that.”
This discrepancy highlights the challenges still facing the implementation of the agreement.
The Qatari representative emphasized that the ongoing discussions aim to craft a framework that would prevent Israel from resuming its military operations in Gaza.
“As long as Israel agrees to the plan, it must be committed to its implementation,” he asserted.
He also conveyed Qatar's gratitude for the United States' involvement and reiterated the nation’s dedication to advancing Trump’s roadmap, which seeks to bring an end to the conflict and facilitate humanitarian assistance to the isolated Gaza Strip.
“The US position is clear,” Al-Ansari concluded.
“There is a link between the ceasefire and release of the (Israeli) hostages.”
The negotiations, facilitated by intermediaries, are taking place in the coastal resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.
According to an Egyptian newspaper, both Hamas and Israeli representatives engaged in a second consecutive day of dialogue in the Red Sea city.
These talks are part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and bring stability to the region.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari verified the continuation of the negotiations.
He noted that several components of US President Donald Trump's Gaza initiative still require extensive debate and agreement from both factions involved.
During a press briefing held in Doha, Al-Ansari stated that delegates from Hamas and Israel spent approximately four hours on Monday addressing issues that stand in the way of implementing a truce in Gaza.
“All parties have agreed to President Trump's plan, and now the obstacles are under discussion,” he explained.
Al-Ansari further pointed out that “Israel should have stopped attacks under Trump’s plan, but what we see on the ground contradicts that.”
This discrepancy highlights the challenges still facing the implementation of the agreement.
The Qatari representative emphasized that the ongoing discussions aim to craft a framework that would prevent Israel from resuming its military operations in Gaza.
“As long as Israel agrees to the plan, it must be committed to its implementation,” he asserted.
He also conveyed Qatar's gratitude for the United States' involvement and reiterated the nation’s dedication to advancing Trump’s roadmap, which seeks to bring an end to the conflict and facilitate humanitarian assistance to the isolated Gaza Strip.
“The US position is clear,” Al-Ansari concluded.
“There is a link between the ceasefire and release of the (Israeli) hostages.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment