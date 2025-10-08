403
Honour UAE National Day with Exclusive Stays at JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, or JA Lake View Hotel
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (7th October 2025): UAE National Day is one of the most significant dates in the Dubai calendar, which is why these three Jebel Ali Beach properties have created stays to match the splendour of the occasion. Designed for families, couples, and leisure seekers alike, the three distinctive hotels are offering special savings on rooms, suites, and dining, as well as a complimentary voucher for a rejuvenating spa treatment in honour of the occasion. What’s more, each stay includes access to unique resort experiences, such as horse riding at JA Palm Tree Court or a round on the nine-hole golf course at JA Lake View Hotel.
JA Palm Tree Court
Secure your serene UAE National Day retreat at JA Palm Tree Court before December 6th to unlock 15% savings on a spacious suite and a further 20% off dining. Wake up every morning to the stunning 800-metre private beach at your doorstep, framed by swaying palm trees, and spend your days lounging in the sun or taking advantage of Tamr Pool & Terraceexclusive access. Offering the perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself or a loved one, guests will also receive a voucher worth AED 100 for Calm Spa to be spent on their choice of revitalising treatments.
This exclusive UAE National Day offer also includes access to JA Equestrian Centre, where guests can enjoy a leisurely horseback ride or a once-in-a-lifetime swimming with horses experience. In between exploring or simply relaxing, savour a world of exquisite culinary journeys at JA Palm Tree Court and the neighbouring JA Beach Hotel and JA Lake View Hotel, ensuring no two days of your stay taste the same.
When: Valid on stays until December 6th, 2025
Where: JA Palm Tree Court
Offer:
• 15% savings on suites
• 20% savings on dining across 20 restaurants
• Complimentary AED 100 spa treatment per guest for two adults at Calm Spa
• Early check-in, subject to availability
• Exclusive Tamr Pool & Terrace access
• Access to the private 800-metre beach
• Access to the certified Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club, Just Splash waterpark & splashpad, mini golf, JA Equestrian Centre, and Animal Discovery Zone
• Complimentary bus transportation to and from three major Dubai shopping malls
• Resort shuttle access between JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court
Terms & Conditions:
• Rates are subject to 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge per room per night and 5% Value Added Tax (VAT)
• Tourism Dirham Fee AED 20 per bedroom, per night (to be paid directly at the hotel)
• Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.
*For bookings and more information, please call 04 814 5500, email ... , or click here
JA Beach Hotel
This UAE National Day, embrace the timeless charm of Dubai’s golden shores and create unforgettable memories at JA Beach Hotel. With 15% savings on rooms, settle into your spacious home away from home and let the festivities begin. Choose from endless family-friendly activities spanning mini golf, water sports, and memorable encounters at Animal Discovery Zone. Adding to the excitement, young guests can also head to Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club for some supervised fun or let loose at the Just Splash waterpark and splashpad.
Helping you honour the occasion at your own pace, each UAE National Day stay at the property also includes an AED 100 voucher for Calm Spa. Take the opportunity to treat yourself with your choice of over 40 spa treatments, including IV drip therapies, and leave feeling renewed and refreshed. Finally, make the most of every moment of the celebration with 20% off dining across 20 venues, allowing you to toast to the occasion and satisfy every craving.
When: Valid on stays until December 6th, 2025
Where: JA Beach Hotel
Offer:
• 15% savings on rooms
• 20% savings on dining across 20 restaurants
• Complimentary AED 100 spa treatment per guest for two adults at Calm Spa
• Early check-in, subject to availability
• Access to the private 800-metre beach
• Access to the certified Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club, Just Splash waterpark & splashpad, mini golf, and Animal Discovery Zone
• Complimentary bus transportation to and from three major Dubai shopping malls
• Resort shuttle access between JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court
Terms & Conditions:
• Rates are subject to 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge per room per night and 5% Value Added Tax (VAT)
• Tourism Dirham Fee AED 20 per bedroom, per night (to be paid directly at the hotel)
• Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.
*For bookings and more information, please call 04 814 5500, email ... , or click here
JA Lake View HotelH
Experience JA Lake View Hotel’s contemporary style and curated leisure experiences as you mark UAE National Day like never before. Designed to match the splendour of the occasion, the proper’y’s exclusive holiday offer allows guests to experience all this dynamic hotel has to offer, with access to an array of activities and 15% savings on rooms. Gather friends for some friendly competition on the lush nine-hole golf course, practice your aim at JA Shooting Club, or take a moment to unwind with a relaxing treatment at Calm Spa.
Guests at JA Lake View Hotel can enjoy seamless access to even more resort experiences thanks to the complimentary shuttle service connecting the property to JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and three of Dubai’s top shopping malls. Finally, no visit is complete without a culinary journey at the award-winning Kinara by Vikas Khanna, where bold Indian flavours are reimagined with a contemporary twist. With 20% off dining across all venues, ’t’s the perfect chance to share memorable meals with loved ones throughout your stay.
When: Valid on stays until December 6th , 2025
Where: JA Lake View Hotel
Offer:
• 15% savings on rooms
• 20% savings on dining across 20 restaurants
• Complimentary AED 100 spa treatment per guest for two adults at Calm Spa
• Early check-in, subject to availability
• Access to the private 800-metre beach
• Access to the certified Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club, Just Splash waterpark & splashpad, mini golf, Animal Discovery Zone, 9-hole golf course, and JA Shooting Club
• Complimentary bus transportation to and from three major Dubai shopping malls
• Resort shuttle access between JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court
Terms & Conditions:
• Rates are subject to 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge per room per night and 5% Value Added Tax (VAT)
• Tourism Dirham Fee AED 20 per bedroom, per night (to be paid directly at the hotel)
• Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.
