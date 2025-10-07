Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imagen Network Launches Modular Personalization Hubs To Empower Creator Ecosystems


2025-10-07 01:15:52
EINPresswire/ -- Imagen Network (IMAGE), a decentralized AI-powered platform designed for creator-driven ecosystems, announced the launch of modular personalization hubs to strengthen creator engagement and audience connectivity. These hubs are built to provide flexibility, creative control, and scalable personalization tools across decentralized social experiences.

The personalization hubs introduce adaptive modules that allow creators to customize their interaction environments, manage audience engagement, and deploy AI-driven content curation in real-time. This design enables creators to establish stronger community bonds while preserving ownership of their content and data.

The update reflects Imagen Network’s broader mission to merge decentralized infrastructure with intelligent automation, giving creators the freedom to manage monetization, curation, and discovery autonomously. As AI and Web3 continue to converge, Imagen’s modular hubs serve as a foundation for scalable, fair, and transparent creator economies.

About Imagen Network
Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

