PT Danantara Investment Management Invites The Selection Of A Prequalified Vendor List Of Prospective Partners For Waste-To-Energy Projects
|Day, Date:
|Thursday, October 9 th , 2025
|Time:
|02:00 PM (GMT +7)
Link to attend the explanation meeting will be available in the DPT Selection Document. Absence from the explanation meeting will not be used as grounds to reject the participant's Selection Application Documents.
All official communications shall be conducted in writing via email to: ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment