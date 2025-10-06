Authorities Remove Debris And Assess Damage After Heavy Rains In Boquete -
According to official reports, at least 25 landslides affected roads and rural communities, causing partial road closures and damage to minor infrastructure. Authorities reported that the flows of the Caldera and La Zumbona rivers have decreased, although they remain turbid and are under constant monitoring.
“Weather conditions have improved, but we remain vigilant. It's important that the public remains attentive to the official announcements we issue on our social media,” said Mónica Acosta, a Sinaproc official.
Marco Di Bilio, from the Ministry of Public Works, explained that among the priority actions, they are evaluating the need to raise some low-capacity bridges and reinforce the rock walls that mitigated the impact of the currents during the storm. Some residents, however, expressed concern about the lack of construction control near easements and culverts, which they say has exacerbated the magnitude of the landslides.
“As long as authorities don't enforce easements and increase sewer levels, Boquete will continue to face these problems,” commented one of the affected residents. Classes were temporarily suspended in the districts of Boquete and Tierras Altas while clearance work is completed at critical points.
So far, about 25 people remain sheltered at one of the Boquete schools after being evacuated from their homes. Local authorities reiterated their call to the public to avoid traveling through risk areas and to stay informed through official announcements regarding possible further rainfall in the region.
