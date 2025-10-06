Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Positioned To Capitalize On Rising Market Demand



The surge in platinum group metal prices can be traced to a combination of supply disruptions and rising demand.

As a company focused on developing high-quality platinum group metal deposits in South Africa, PLG is particularly well positioned to benefit. The company's Waterberg project is designed for mechanized, low-cost production of platinum group metal concentrates

Platinum has captured the attention of investors, industrial users and strategic sectors alike in 2025, emerging as one of the top-performing precious metals. Prices have surged more than 40% in just eight weeks, a rally that represents the largest gain in decades, highlighting a rare convergence of global supply constraints, growing industrial demand, and renewed investor interest ( ). Palladium prices have risen 13% in the past four weeks. For companies with high-grade platinum group metal resources, this price momentum represents both an opportunity and a validation of strategic investments in platinum and palladium production.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , a company focused on developing platinum group metal deposits in South Africa, is particularly well positioned to benefit. With its flagship Waterberg project, PLG is advancing production of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold as well as base...

