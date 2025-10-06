Bandmgt Launches As New System To Help Bands Stay Organised
Many bands currently rely on spreadsheets, group chats and a mix of apps to manage their schedules. This often leads to confusion and last minute problems. BandMGT provides a single system to reduce those risks and allow bands to focus on playing.
Simple tools for common problems
Running a band often involves more time spent on planning than focusing on the music. Gig dates must be set, rehearsals arranged, and setlists agreed. Payments can be unclear. BandMGT has been created to bring these areas together in a straightforward way.
The software includes:
Gig management software to record event details, load in times and member roles
Setlist builder with smart analytics across key, tempo and genre to help build the perfect show
Band member availability tracker that uses blackout dates to avoid clashes
Band Calendar to keep all members in sync
Song library management and analytics for bands manage which tracks are in rotation or on your band's learn list
Simple Finance management to track income and payments to help reduce confusion over fees
A fit for different types of band
BandMGT is suitable for cover bands, wedding bands, original acts and those who play in more than one group. It can be used to manage a single event or to plan a year of performances. The design aims to make it useful to anyone who plays live shows, regardless of style or scale.
Free access with optional upgrade
The software can be used for free. No payment details are required to sign up. A Pro plan is available for those who need extended finance features. The intention is to make the free version essential for all bands on its own, while the upgrade gives more depth.
How it differs
Other tools focus on one area such as setlists or project management. BandMGT has been built to combine gig management, setlists, scheduling, finance and analytics into a single service. This avoids the need to adapt general software that was not created with musicians in mind.
Availability
BandMGT is available now. Bands can sign up and begin adding songs, events and rehearsals within minutes.
Sign up free at
About BandMGT
BandMGT is a new band management tool developed for working musicians. It helps with gig scheduling, setlist planning, rehearsal coordination, availability tracking and payment tracking. Its aim is to remove friction from the practical side of playing in a band so that musicians can spend more time on their music.
Legal Disclaimer:
