From Backstage Beats To Life's Biggest Decisions: Rick Porrello's Memoir Hits All The Right Notes

Former police chief and acclaimed author Rick Porrello , whose true-crime book To Kill the Irishman inspired the 2011 motion picture Kill the Irishman, turns his lens inward with Just Play Like You Do in the Basement, a soulful and deeply personal memoir about music, ambition, and self-discovery.

At just eighteen, Porrello left his Cleveland basement drum room to tour the world with legendary entertainer Sammy Davis, Jr., finding himself in glittering venues from Las Vegas to London. Following in his older brother's footsteps and his father's dreams, young Ricky experiences the exhilaration and heartbreak of life on the road, where fame, love, and self-doubt collide in equal measure.

Told with rhythm and honesty, Porrello's memoir offers an intimate look behind the curtain of show business and the inner conflict of a young man torn between expectation and identity. From smoky clubs to world stages, Just Play Like You Do in the Basement captures not just the music of an era, but the beat of a heart searching for purpose beyond the spotlight.

The Literary Titan Book Award-winning memoir has also earned high praise from Literary Titan:“Porrello's story beats with honesty and rhythm, moving from the basement to the bright lights of the world stage. Beneath the glitter lies a young man wrestling with loyalty, love, and identity... A raw, moving, and deeply human memoir that resonates beyond music.”

Poignant and unflinching, Just Play Like You Do in the Basement is more than a musician's journey, it's a meditation on family legacy, the price of ambition, and the courage to step away from fame to forge one's true path.

Critics around the world have praised the book's candor, emotion, and narrative power:

“Candid, rhythmic and deeply human... it's as much about identity as it is about show business... Plenty to savor here.” - The Prairies Book Review (Canada)

“A rare blend of music history, personal reflection, and cultural storytelling that hits all the right notes.” - Scott Olsen, San Francisco Book Review (US)

“A sparkling example of inspiration.” - Matt McAvoy Book Review (UK)

“A worthy addition that can be recommended to a wide audience.” - Midwest Book Review (US)

About the Author

Rick Porrello is a former police chief with deep roots in both music and true crime. Before entering law enforcement, he toured internationally as a jazz drummer with Sammy Davis, Jr., an experience that inspired Just Play Like You Do in the Basement. His fascination with organized crime stems from the murders of his grandfather and three uncles, which led him to write his first book, The Rise and Fall of the Cleveland Mafia. He later authored To Kill the Irishman, adapted into the 2011 feature film Kill the Irishman, along with several other acclaimed works of nonfiction.

Porrello's unique life, spanning the worlds of music, crime, and justice, continues to inspire readers drawn to authentic, rhythmically told stories about the human condition.