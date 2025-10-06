Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Min. Tackles With US Officials Terrorism, Organized Crime


2025-10-06 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed on Monday the deep historical and strategic relations that bonds Kuwait with the United Stated.
This came during his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, also attended by Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors and ways to enhance joint coordination for mutual benefit, the statement added.
Sheikh Fahad affirmed Kuwait's keenness to continue coordination and exchange visits, and to benefit from US expertise, particularly in the security and diplomatic fields, in order to strengthen the capabilities of national institutions.
At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to continuing fruitful cooperation and emphasized the strength of bilateral relations. Sheikh Fahad arrived in Washington yesterday on an official visit the statement added. (end) am

