Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait SC Wins Arab Clubs Basketball Championship


2025-10-06 07:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Sporting Club's basketball team crowned the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship after a well-deserved victory over Lebanon's Al-Hikma team in the final match held Monday, in Dubai, with a score of 101-93, claiming the title for the second time in their history.
The championship organized by the Arab Basketball Federation in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, featured 16 Arab teams from various countries.
The event showcased a highly competitive atmosphere, which highlights the significant development of the sport across the Arab world. (end)
