Interfor To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 6, 2025
|WHEN:
|Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 am PT
|CALL DETAILS:
| 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
|or
|Webcast URL:
|Information related to Interfor's third quarter financial results will be available at
| RECORDING
PLAYBACK:
| The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until December 7, 2025.
|1-888-660-6345 Passcode 43630#
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment