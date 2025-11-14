Meet Benny And Cindy: Spreading Good Vibes Through The Tribe

MENAFN - 3BL) Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose:. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives – allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

In this story, you will learn:

About the inspiring work of the 'Vibe Tribe' at Henkel's Salisbury, NC facility-a movement transforming workplace culture and community connection.



Meet Benny and Cindy: Learn who they are and how they sparked the Vibe Tribe

Culture in Action: Discover how they inspire belonging through teamwork and trust Community Impact: See how the Vibe Tribe's energy extends beyond the workplace

Introducing Benny Young and Cindy Santiago

At Henkel's Salisbury, NC facility, Benny Young, Materials Supervisor, and Cindy Santiago, Senior HR Manager, share a powerful belief: growth begins with people feeling valued. For them, success isn't just measured in numbers-it's about building a culture where every voice matters and every person feels seen.

“Inclusion is the foundation of a thriving workplace. When people feel seen, heard, and valued they bring their best selves to work,” says Cindy.

Bringing Forth Good Vibes

Benny and Cindy saw an opportunity to bring joy, connection and good vibes to the workplace. That sparked an employee-led engagement committee – called the Vibe Tribe – dedicated to infusing positivity, inclusion, and community service into everyday life at Henkel.

Since its inception in 2023, the Vibe Tribe has seen remarkable growth in employee engagement and a stronger sense of belonging and community to create a workplace that feels like family.

“The Vibe Tribe is not only important to the site, but it's important to the local community around us,” Benny adds.

Extending the Vibe Tribe to the Salisbury Community

“Henkel is a major brand at the forefront of innovation, and it's vital for us to be involved in our community,” says Benny.“The Vibe Tribe is the catalyst for that here in Salisbury.”

To foster experiences that truly matter to the community, the Vibe Tribe introduced family-friendly events such as movie nights and holiday gatherings. At these events Benny has earned the reputation as the world's greatest popcorn maker for his skill and joy in creating and passing out this delicious treat.

Another way they serve the community is at local schools. Every quarter, Vibe Tribe members monitor lunch periods giving teachers the opportunity to enjoy a rare, uninterrupted break.

The Power of Coming Together

The Vibe Tribe is proof that when people come together with intention, they can create something extraordinary-stronger bonds, deeper trust, and a legacy of care that will ripple through generations.