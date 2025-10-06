Veeco Launches Lumina+ MOCVD System, Receives Multi Tool Order For High-Volume Production Of Compound Semiconductor Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced the launch and first commercial multi-tool order for its new Lumina+ metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system. Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, purchased the tools as part of its ongoing project under the Department of Commerce's CHIPS and Science Act to expand domestic production of compound semiconductor products. This high-volume manufacturing order reinforces Veeco's leadership in the As/P field and marks a significant milestone for the company.

“The new Lumina+ system is a highly differentiated, game-changing production platform that enables cost-effective scaling for next-generation applications,” said Anil Vijayendran, Vice President of the MOCVD Product Line at Veeco.“We're excited to offer the industry this new platform, combining our proven TurboDisc technology with breakthrough efficiency to set a new benchmark in compound semiconductor manufacturing.”

Rocket Lab set the benchmark for high volume production of space-grade solar cells and solar panels more than 25 years ago, powering some of the largest satellites placed on orbit. With this investment, Rocket Lab will double production capacity for space-grade solar cells while also serving as a source for domestically produced compound semiconductor and electro-optical device technologies. The Lumina+ tool platform boasts the largest As/P batch size in the MOCVD industry, best-in-class throughput, lowest cost per wafer, and industry-leading uniformity and repeatability for As/P processes. These features make Lumina+ the right choice for the expansion of Rocket Lab's production capability and capacity at its Albuquerque, New Mexico facility.

Veeco's collaboration with Rocket Lab not only highlights the capabilities of the Lumina+ platform but also underscores the companies' strong relationship. Rocket Lab has used Veeco platforms for over 20 years, and the new Lumina+ system sets a foundation for collaboration for years to come.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Veeco and leverage the advanced capabilities and ease of use of the Lumina+ platform to enhance our compound semiconductor product lines,” said Brad Clevenger, Vice President of Space Systems at Rocket Lab.“This collaboration will enable us to meet the increasing demand for satellite solar power and serve as a trusted source of domestically produced semiconductor technologies.”

About the Lumina+ MOCVD System

Combining scale with precision, the new Lumina+ system establishes a new industry benchmark for As/P epitaxy, enabling customers to meet their stringent performance requirements with improved process efficiency at the lowest cost of ownership. Lumina+ aligns with the compound semiconductor industry's roadmap for high-performance, cost-effective optoelectronic devices, which will continue to drive innovation across diverse industries, including not only solar but also consumer electronics, automotive, optical communications, and biotechnology.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at .

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528-1020 | ...

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | ...