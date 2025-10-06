Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025
Why picked: Big Monday pagode/samba party inside the carnival warehouses-headliners plus classic guests.
Start: 18:00 (runs to ~23:00)
Address: Cidade do Samba, R. Rivadávia Corrêa, 60, Gamboa
Website: Riotur event note
Tickets: Ticketmaster (from R$20 ($4); women free until 19:00; tables R$180 ($34))
Why picked: Rio's legendary Monday roda-feels like a neighborhood block party with masters sitting in.
Start: 16:30
Address: Renascença Clube, R. Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí
Website: Renascença listing
Tickets: Sympla
Why picked: Iconic, open-air roda in Little Africa-historic setting and big community vibe.
Start: 19:00 (goes to midnight)
Address: Largo João da Baiana (Pedra do Sal), Saúde - acesso pela Rua Argemiro Bulcão
Website: @rodadesambadapedradosal
Tickets: Open-air street roda; arrive early (no pre-sale)
Why picked: Intimate Copacabana classic-the Little Club keeps Bossa/Jazz Mondays alive.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37 (Little Club), Copacabana
Start: 20:00
Tickets: See venue shows page or reserve by phone/WhatsApp on site
Why picked: One-off experimental trio in Botafogo-great room for discovery sets.
Start: 20:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel event
Tickets: Sympla
Beco do Rato (from 18:00)
- classic Lapa samba house for a casual roda night. Address: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa.
Lapa Irish Pub (late)
- live band nights and drafts a block from the Arcos. Address: R. Evaristo da Veiga, 147, Lapa. Info: Facebook page
Samba corridor: Start 16:30 at Renascença (Andaraí), head 18:30 to Cidade do Samba (Gamboa), then 20:30 walk or ride to Pedra do Sal (Saúde).
If you want a seated show, finish 22:00 at Beco das Garrafas (Copacabana ) or catch the 20:00 set at Audio Rebel (Botafogo) and close nearby.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door between Gamboa/Saúde/Lapa/Copacabana/Botafogo.
Pedra do Sal gets crowded; arrive early and keep valuables secure.
For Cidade do Samba, there's on-site parking and VLT stop“Cidade do Samba”.
Most venues take cards; carry photo ID and minimal cash.
Listings gathered for Monday, October 6, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
