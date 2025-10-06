Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Botequim da Cidade do Samba brings Alcione, Dudu Nobre and guests from 18:00 in Gamboa; Moacyr Luz's Samba do Trabalhador warms up Andaraí from 16:30; Pedra do Sal's open-air roda starts 19:00; Beco das Garrafas hosts“Segundas de Outubro” at 20:00 in Copacabana; and Audio Rebel stages a special improvisation set at 20:00 in Botafogo. Also notable: classic Lapa hub Beco do Rato and a late pub night at Lapa Irish Pub.



Why picked: Big Monday pagode/samba party inside the carnival warehouses-headliners plus classic guests.

Start: 18:00 (runs to ~23:00)

Address: Cidade do Samba, R. Rivadávia Corrêa, 60, Gamboa

Website: Riotur event note Tickets: Ticketmaster (from R$20 ($4); women free until 19:00; tables R$180 ($34))



Why picked: Rio's legendary Monday roda-feels like a neighborhood block party with masters sitting in.

Start: 16:30

Address: Renascença Clube, R. Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí

Website: Renascença listing Tickets: Sympla



Why picked: Iconic, open-air roda in Little Africa-historic setting and big community vibe.

Start: 19:00 (goes to midnight)

Address: Largo João da Baiana (Pedra do Sal), Saúde - acesso pela Rua Argemiro Bulcão

Website: @rodadesambadapedradosal Tickets: Open-air street roda; arrive early (no pre-sale)



Why picked: Intimate Copacabana classic-the Little Club keeps Bossa/Jazz Mondays alive.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37 (Little Club), Copacabana

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37 (Little Club), Copacabana
Tickets: See venue shows page or reserve by phone/WhatsApp on site



Why picked: One-off experimental trio in Botafogo-great room for discovery sets.

Start: 20:00

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo

Website: Audio Rebel event Tickets: Sympla



Beco do Rato (from 18:00) - classic Lapa samba house for a casual roda night. Address: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Lapa Irish Pub (late) - live band nights and drafts a block from the Arcos. Address: R. Evaristo da Veiga, 147, Lapa. Info: Facebook page

Samba corridor: Start 16:30 at Renascença (Andaraí), head 18:30 to Cidade do Samba (Gamboa), then 20:30 walk or ride to Pedra do Sal (Saúde).

If you want a seated show, finish 22:00 at Beco das Garrafas (Copacabana ) or catch the 20:00 set at Audio Rebel (Botafogo) and close nearby.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door between Gamboa/Saúde/Lapa/Copacabana/Botafogo.

Pedra do Sal gets crowded; arrive early and keep valuables secure.

For Cidade do Samba, there's on-site parking and VLT stop“Cidade do Samba”. Most venues take cards; carry photo ID and minimal cash.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Monday, October 6, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.