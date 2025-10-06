Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, October 6, 2025


2025-10-06 03:18:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Botequim da Cidade do Samba brings Alcione, Dudu Nobre and guests from 18:00 in Gamboa; Moacyr Luz's Samba do Trabalhador warms up Andaraí from 16:30; Pedra do Sal's open-air roda starts 19:00; Beco das Garrafas hosts“Segundas de Outubro” at 20:00 in Copacabana; and Audio Rebel stages a special improvisation set at 20:00 in Botafogo. Also notable: classic Lapa hub Beco do Rato and a late pub night at Lapa Irish Pub.

Top Picks Tonight Botequim da Cidade do Samba - Alcione, Dudu Nobre & guests (18:00–23:00)
  • Why picked: Big Monday pagode/samba party inside the carnival warehouses-headliners plus classic guests.
  • Start: 18:00 (runs to ~23:00)
  • Address: Cidade do Samba, R. Rivadávia Corrêa, 60, Gamboa
  • Website: Riotur event note
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster (from R$20 ($4); women free until 19:00; tables R$180 ($34))
Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador - Renascença Clube (16:30)
  • Why picked: Rio's legendary Monday roda-feels like a neighborhood block party with masters sitting in.
  • Start: 16:30
  • Address: Renascença Clube, R. Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí
  • Website: Renascença listing
  • Tickets: Sympla
Roda de Samba da Pedra do Sal - Saúde (19:00–00:00)
  • Why picked: Iconic, open-air roda in Little Africa-historic setting and big community vibe.
  • Start: 19:00 (goes to midnight)
  • Address: Largo João da Baiana (Pedra do Sal), Saúde - acesso pela Rua Argemiro Bulcão
  • Website: @rodadesambadapedradosal
  • Tickets: Open-air street roda; arrive early (no pre-sale)
“Segundas de Outubro” - Lu Oliveira & Rogério Guimarães at Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate Copacabana classic-the Little Club keeps Bossa/Jazz Mondays alive.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37 (Little Club), Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: See venue shows page or reserve by phone/WhatsApp on site
Improvisation - Ricardo Dias Gomes, Jeremy Gustin & Pedro Sá at Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: One-off experimental trio in Botafogo-great room for discovery sets.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website: Audio Rebel event
  • Tickets: Sympla
Also notable
  • Beco do Rato (from 18:00) - classic Lapa samba house for a casual roda night. Address: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Lapa Irish Pub (late) - live band nights and drafts a block from the Arcos. Address: R. Evaristo da Veiga, 147, Lapa. Info: Facebook page
Suggested route

Samba corridor: Start 16:30 at Renascença (Andaraí), head 18:30 to Cidade do Samba (Gamboa), then 20:30 walk or ride to Pedra do Sal (Saúde).

If you want a seated show, finish 22:00 at Beco das Garrafas (Copacabana ) or catch the 20:00 set at Audio Rebel (Botafogo) and close nearby.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door between Gamboa/Saúde/Lapa/Copacabana/Botafogo.
  • Pedra do Sal gets crowded; arrive early and keep valuables secure.
  • For Cidade do Samba, there's on-site parking and VLT stop“Cidade do Samba”.
  • Most venues take cards; carry photo ID and minimal cash.

Listings gathered for Monday, October 6, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN06102025007421016031ID1110158307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search