Attack On CJI Has 'Angered Every Indian': PM Narendra Modi's First Reaction On Supreme Court Drama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the attempted attack on the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday in the Supreme Court has 'angered every Indian'.

In a post on social media platform X, the PM said,“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable.”

Modi also praised the calm and restraint shown by the CJI when the attempt was made.

“I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” he said in his post.

The CJI reportedly did not lose his calm in the courtroom and told the others present,“Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

What took place inside the CJI's courtroom

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered from his possession.

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to just ignore it and to let off the errant lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore with a warning.

Opposition sharpens attack

The Congress on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and said the "mindless act" shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.

The opposition party also termed the incident a shocking breach of decorum and a dangerous new low in India's democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

Left parties on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, and demanded immediate action against the advocate who tried to hurl a shoe at him.

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the incident "yet another example of the Manuvadi and communal venom injected into society by Hindutva communal forces."

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the act of throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai. It demands that immediate action be taken against the concerned advocate, who is registered with the Supreme Court Bar Association and has been apprehended," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

With PTI inputs