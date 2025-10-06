Who Is Bari Weiss? Career And Views Of CBS News' New Editor-In-Chief

MENAFN - Live Mint) Paramount has appointed journalist and media entrepreneur Bari Weiss as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News following its acquisition of her news and commentary platform, The Free Press. The move represents a bold shift for a network long associated with liberal-leaning journalism, including legends like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather.

David Ellison, Paramount's corporate leader overseeing CBS News, said,“I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News. This move is part of Paramount's bigger vision to modernize content and the way it connects-directly and passionately-to audiences around the world.”

Bari Weiss - Career and background

Bari Weiss, 41, rose to prominence as an opinion and book review editor at The New York Times, leaving in 2020 with a scathing resignation letter accusing the paper of intolerance toward dissenting viewpoints. Earlier, she worked at the Wall Street Journal and Tablet, an online magazine of Jewish life.

In 2021, Weiss launched The Free Press, a subscription-based platform now reaching 1.5 million subscribers, including 170,000 paid members. The publication generates an estimated $15 million annually and has expanded to podcasts and live events, including her flagship Honestly with Bari Weiss.

Weiss has cultivated a reputation as an independent and iconoclastic voice, often challenging mainstream narratives and critiquing what she sees as ideological conformity in major media. She has described her audience as the“exhausted, self-silencing majority” seeking factual, unbiased news.

Editorial philosophy and views

Weiss describes herself as a“radical centrist” and has expressed a mix of liberal and conservative positions:

-Pro-choice and supportive of gay marriage.

-Proudly pro-Israel.

-Criticises mandatory school lockdowns during COVID-19.

-Advocates hiring based on merit rather than identity politics.

-At a TED Talk in 2024, she emphasized the importance of telling inconvenient truths and holding institutions accountable. Her work often explores her Jewish identity, and her 2019 book,“How to Fight Anti-Semitism”, examines rising antisemitism in America, including the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue massacre.

Controversies and public impact

Weiss has been a polarizing figure:

-Criticized the diversity, equity, and inclusion movement, calling it a threat to America and Jews.

-Covered platform censorship and institutional bias, including reporting on Twitter's internal documents in 2022.

-Published stories challenging conventional scientific consensus, sparking debate over journalistic responsibility.

Despite controversy, Weiss has drawn backing from prominent investors, including Marc Andreessen, Howard Schultz, and Paul Marshall. Her entrepreneurial approach has challenged traditional media hierarchies and made her a leading voice in online journalism.

Challenges ahead at CBS News

CBS News has created a new role, editor-in-chief, for Weiss. She will report directly to David Ellison and work with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski. Ellison said Weiss will“shape editorial priorities, champion core values across platforms, and lead innovation in how the organization reports and delivers the news.”

Weiss faces the challenge of transitioning from building an independent media company to running a legacy broadcast network with union contracts, regulatory obligations, and a legacy audience. Her tenure will be closely watched as she attempts to balance her iconoclastic style with the responsibilities of leading one of America's most storied news organizations.