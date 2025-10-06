Defense Forces Repel Russian Attempt To Break Through To Kostiantynivka Using Armored Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service , which also released a video.

Taking advantage of the deterioration in weather conditions, the enemy attempted to capture Kostiantynivka , using heavy armored vehicles: tanks, BMDs, BMPs, and MT-LBs.

Ukrainian fighters successfully destroyed all targets, not allowing the enemy to advance even a meter.

Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy equipment with FPV drones at the very beginning of the assault, after which heavy bombers finished off the Russians' armored vehicles.

The defense forces destroyed a tank, two armored vehicles, and an infantry armored vehicle, and damaged three tanks, four armored personnel carriers, one infantry fighting vehicle, and an MT-LB of the Russian invaders.

Also, while repelling the assault, Ukrainian fighters found and destroyed the cannon that was used to cover the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops were ordered to concentrate their fire on residential buildings in Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka with the aim of completely destroying them before a possible assault.