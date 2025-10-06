Lone Star Tattoo Removal Announces Storefront Opening In Dallas, TX Bringing Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal To North Texas

MENAFN - GetNews) Lone Star Tattoo Removal is proud to announce the grand opening of its new storefront in Dallas, Texas. After operating from an executive suite, the company has officially expanded into a dedicated space within a local tattoo artist's shop - offering clients a more comfortable, professional, and personalized experience.







Founded by Sean Gallina, Lone Star Tattoo Removal specializes in non-invasive laser tattoo removal, permanent makeup removal, and pigment correction treatments for sunspots, age spots, and liver spots. The new storefront is now serving clients across Dallas, Frisco, Garland, Carrollton, Plano, and surrounding North Texas communities.

“After years in the tech industry, I made a full-time commitment to tattoo removal because I genuinely enjoy helping people restore their skin and confidence,” said Sean Gallina, owner and certified laser technician.“This new location is a big step forward - it gives us the opportunity to serve more people with better service and the latest technology.”

Why Tattoo Removal

There are a number of reasons someone might want to remove or fade a tattoo, and each one is personal. For some, it's about clearing space for a new design. For others, it's about letting go of a past identity, relationship, or decision. And for many professionals, it's about presenting themselves more confidently in the workplace.

Laser tattoo removal is also commonly used for permanent makeup removal (such as eyebrows or lip liner), which may fade unevenly or shift color over time. Other clients seek treatment for sunspots, age spots, or liver spots, as laser technology can help break down unwanted pigment and restore clearer, healthier-looking skin.

Technology That Makes a Difference

At the heart of Lone Star's success is its investment in high-end technology. The clinic uses the Astanza Trinity Laser System, known for its ability to treat full-spectrum color tattoos on all skin types. Backed by the Zimmer Cryo 6 cooling system, treatments are designed to be both effective and tolerable, with faster healing times and less discomfort compared to outdated equipment.

“Not all tattoo removal clinics are created equal,” said Gallina.“We use a laser system trusted by professionals across the country. We can safely treat black, blue, green, red, and even stubborn yellow ink - something many basic lasers can't handle.”

Local Roots. Trusted Care.

Sean's journey into tattoo removal was sparked by a close friend in the tattoo industry who encouraged him to fill a growing need for safe and effective removal services. Originally working in software development and IT, Sean made the switch after discovering his passion for helping people feel more confident in their skin.

Now, alongside business partner Holden Hassell, Lone Star Tattoo Removal is growing quickly and becoming an authoritative name in the Dallas community.

Serving Dallas and Beyond

Though based in Dallas, Lone Star Tattoo Removal welcomes clients from all over the metroplex. Popular service areas their customers visit from include:

- Frisco, TX

- Garland, TX

- Plano, TX

- Carrollton, TX

- And surrounding North Texas neighborhoods

With plans to eventually relocate even closer to the Plano area, the team remains committed to long-term growth and quality care.

Services Offered

- Laser Tattoo Removal

Full removal or fading of professional, amateur, or cosmetic tattoos

- Permanent Makeup Removal

Precise treatment for eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip liner

- Pigment Removal

Targeted solutions for age spots, sunspots, and liver spots

- Cover-Up Fading

Lighten an existing tattoo to prep for new ink

Each treatment includes a thorough consultation, safety screening, and aftercare guidance.

Free Consultations Now Available

Lone Star Tattoo Removal offers free consultations for all new clients. During the visit, Sean personally evaluates the tattoo or area of concern, reviews skin type compatibility, and customizes a treatment plan that aligns with the client's goals.

“Every client's story is different,” said Gallina.“We take time to understand what brought them in - no pressure, no judgment. Just clear information and real results.”

About Lone Star Tattoo Removal

Lone Star Tattoo Removal is a locally-owned and operated business based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2024 by Sean Gallina, the clinic provides safe, professional laser tattoo removal and pigment correction services for clients across North Texas. Backed by advanced equipment, expert care, and a commitment to personalized service, Lone Star Tattoo Removal is becoming a trusted name for individuals seeking real skin renewal.