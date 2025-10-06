403
Egypt Underscores Importance Of Boosting Trade Ties With Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat stressed the importance of doubling trade volume with Lebanon, aligning with strong bilateral relations and efforts to streamline customs procedures.
According to a statement by the ministry on Monday, Al-Mashat made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Dr. Amer Al-Bsat.
Both sides discussed preparations for the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese higher joint committee, set to convene in Cairo later this month under the leadership of Prime Ministers Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Dr. Nawaf Salam.
Al-Mashat noted that bilateral trade reached USD 1 billion in 2024, up from USD 774 million in 2023, marking a 29.3 percent increase.
She highlighted promising opportunities for Egyptian firms in construction, engineering, and development projects for Lebanon's reconstruction.
The minister also pointed to rising momentum in ties, citing recent visits by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Meanwhile, Al-Bsat stressed the vast potential for investment and trade cooperation, calling for increased business exchanges and leveraging Egypt's expertise in mega projects and industrial development. (end)
