Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Find Out How They Might Recover Losses Through The Firm's Investigation
What is this all about?
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics fell more than 85% in pre-market trading on September 29 after the company disclosed disappointing Phase 3 VELA results. One trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, and the other showed only modest gains versus placebo. MoonLake previously touted the results of its Phase 2 MIRA trial. Analysts now contend the Phase 3 data falls short of that benchmark and is lagging competing drugs, raising doubts about the drug's commercial viability. Block & Leviton is investigating MoonLake's public statements about its drug trials.
Who is eligible?
Anyone who purchased MoonLake Immunotherapeutics common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.
What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.
What should you do next?
If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Whistleblower?
If you have non-public information about MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Why should you contact Block & Leviton?
Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.
