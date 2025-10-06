Look: Ranveer Singh, Adrien Brody Add Star Power To NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Ranveer Singh's love for sport has always been loud, proud, and full of energy - much like the man himself. The Bollywood star, who has been the National Basketball Association (NBA) India brand ambassador since 2021, once again brought his trademark enthusiasm to the courtside at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 this weekend.

Held at the Etihad Arena, the pre-season matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers wasn't just about basketball - it was a meeting ground for global stars from sports, music, and film. Among the many celebrity attendees, Ranveer was seen mingling with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, rapper Badshah, Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, actor-singer Victoria Justice, and NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Ranveer, dressed in a sleek black Amiri jacket paired with red-tinted sunglasses, looked every bit the style icon he's known to be. His electric energy was hard to miss as he greeted players, posed with fans, and chatted with fellow celebrities. Several clips from the night showed him in animated conversation with Adrien Brody and sharing a cheerful moment with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, greeting him with a warm hug.

On his Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared snippets from the event, including selfies and glimpses of his interactions with the A-list attendees. His joy was contagious, and fans online quickly flooded social media with pictures and videos of the actor lighting up the arena.

Cricket and music also made their presence felt courtside. Rashid Khan, attending his first-ever basketball game, posted a clip on Instagram expressing his excitement.

He was spotted posing with Ranveer and Badshah, making for a striking trio that represented three major fandoms - sport, cinema, and music.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games have quickly become one of the emirate's most glamorous and anticipated annual events, blending world-class sport with pop culture spectacle. The 2025 edition was no different - alongside the Indian stars, the audience also included K-pop idols Chenle and WIN-WIN, Hollywood actors Kiefer Sutherland and Ed Westwick, and street basketball influencer MK.