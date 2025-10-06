403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/ZAR Analysis 06/10:Cautious Consolidated Lower Realm Rem
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ZAR is near the 17.24700 ratio as of this writing, this as financial institutions practice a relatively cautious trading landscape in the broad Forex markets as the U.S government shutdown continues. The USD/ZAR has practiced a rather consolidated trading range the past week and the 17.24700 vicinity is seeing some traction. Since the U.S government shutdown ensued Forex markets have seen rather tight ranges start to be practiced. Financial institutions appear unready to flex their muscles in a particular way until they have a clear outlook, however that narrative actually may be incorrect. Instead, it can be said the USD/ZAR has been able to maintain its lower trading realms which it has been traversing since the 12th of September.The USD/ZAR has been able to maintain value rather consistently below the 17.50000 ratio since the 12th of September, and in fact the 17.35000 mark may be viewed as rather consistent resistance by technical traders who look at charts consisting of one week and longer. The U.S shutdown looks ready to continue stubbornly into the coming days, but financial institutions appear calm. Support levels need to be studied too.U.S Federal Reserve and the USD/ZARToday essentially marks the sixth day of the U.S shutdown and official economic data from the U.S government is in short supply. However, the lack of the Non-Farm Employment Change numbers last Friday didn't cause much of a nervous reaction, because large traders have their eyes on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision that will come in late October. The Fed is expected to cut the Federal Funds Rate by another 25 basis points when the FOMC decision is announced on the 29th of October.The USD/ZAR has been able to traverse a lower range, but also has not been able to sustain values below the 17.20000 level in a durable manner, although it has certainly flirted with the price since the last week of September. Sellers may believe the USD/ZAR needs to eventually move below this ratio, but for the moment this thinking may be too ambitious. Traders should be content with quick hitting targets using take profit orders.Calm Waters but Nervous Results in the USD/ZARLike most other major currencies battling the USD at this moment, while the South African Rand has shown some strength it is also clear financial institutions are not ready to commit to a trend that pushes USD centric weakness too much for the moment.
- The 17.21700 may be a logical place to look for downside action in the short and near-term. Sustained lower price action currently may not get enough impetus today. This could all change if the U.S government somehow ends its gridlock regarding a spending bill. A consolidated support level also makes the USD/ZAR opportunistic for technical traders near-term as long as the U.S shutdown lingers.
Low Target: 17.21500EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best forex trading platforms South Africa to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment