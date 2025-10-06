Swiss Unemployment Rate Held Steady At 2.8% In September
-
Français
fr
Le taux de chômage se maintient à 2,8% en septembre
Original
Read more: Le taux de chômage se maintient à 2,8% en septembr
Português
pt
Alta do desemprego preocupa na Suíça
Read more: Alta do desemprego preocupa na Suíç
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In September, the number of unemployed rose by 1,128 people, or 0.9% compared with the previous month, to reach 133,233, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday. Compared with the same month in 2024, unemployment has risen by 19,988 people, an increase of 17.7%.
The unemployment rate had already climbed to 2.8% in August, after hitting 2.7% in July. In January and February , it reached 2.9% before falling back just slightly.
+ Tariffs dampen Swiss economic growth prospects
Adjusted for seasonal variations, the number of unemployed rose by 1.3% over one month, affecting 139,564 people. Calculated in this way, the unemployment rate climbed by 0.1 percentage points to 3.0%.
The number of unemployed 15-24 year-olds rose by 1.3% compared with August, affecting 13,861 young people; this is an increase of nearly 16% over a year. However, the unemployment rate for this category held steady at 3.2% in September. The number of unemployed people aged between 50 and 64 rose to 36,191, up by 1.0% over one month but by 17.5% over one year. Here too, the unemployment rate among older people stagnated at 2.5%.
In September, SECO counted 213,750 job-seekers, 4,660 more than in August (+2.2%) and 29,377 more than a year ago (+15.9%).
At the end of September, 3,495 people had exhausted their entitlement to unemployment benefits in the month of July, 976 more (+38.7%) than in June.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment