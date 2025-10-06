REPLOID Group AG: All Items On The Agenda Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Were Approved
|
REPLOID Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
REPLOID Group AG (FN 548666m) announces that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 6 October 2025 at 9:00 a.m. at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels, all items on the agenda put to the vote were approved as proposed. The resolutions passed are as follows:
The complete documents relating to the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available for inspection at the company's registered office at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels.
The Executive Board
REPLOID Group AG
This announcement serves to provide immediate information in accordance with capital market regulations.
06.10.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|reploid
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2208288
|IPO geplant, IPO planned;
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2208288 06.10.2025 CET/CEST
