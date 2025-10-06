Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

REPLOID Group AG: All Items On The Agenda Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Were Approved


2025-10-06 02:08:22
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
REPLOID Group AG: All items on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting were approved
06.10.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 6 October 2025
REPLOID Group AG (FN 548666m) announces that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 6 October 2025 at 9:00 a.m. at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels, all items on the agenda put to the vote were approved as proposed. The resolutions passed are as follows:
  • Acknowledgement of the resignation of Supervisory Board member MMag. Mario Ahrer, LL.M.
  • Increase in the number of members of the Supervisory Board from six to eight
  • Election of three new Supervisory Board members for a term of office until the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2029 financial year
  • Determination of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board from the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the 2026 financial year
All proposed resolutions were adopted by the Annual General Meeting with the required majority.
The complete documents relating to the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available for inspection at the company's registered office at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels.
The Executive Board
REPLOID Group AG
This announcement serves to provide immediate information in accordance with capital market regulations.
Issuer REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG
4600 Wels
Austria
Contact Philip Pauer
CEO REPLOID Group AG
Tel. +43 660 4755556
Email ...
Website:
ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share)
Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus)

06.10.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: ...
Internet: reploid
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2208288

IPO geplant, IPO planned;
End of News EQS News Service

2208288 06.10.2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN06102025004691010666ID1110157404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search