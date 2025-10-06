REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

REPLOID Group AG: All items on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting were approved

06.10.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 6 October 2025

REPLOID Group AG (FN 548666m) announces that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 6 October 2025 at 9:00 a.m. at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels, all items on the agenda put to the vote were approved as proposed. The resolutions passed are as follows:

Acknowledgement of the resignation of Supervisory Board member MMag. Mario Ahrer, LL.M.

Increase in the number of members of the Supervisory Board from six to eight

Election of three new Supervisory Board members for a term of office until the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2029 financial year Determination of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board from the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the 2026 financial year All proposed resolutions were adopted by the Annual General Meeting with the required majority.

The complete documents relating to the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available for inspection at the company's registered office at Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG, 4600 Wels.

The Executive Board

REPLOID Group AG

This announcement serves to provide immediate information in accordance with capital market regulations.

Issuer REPLOID Group AG

Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG

4600 Wels

Austria Contact Philip Pauer

CEO REPLOID Group AG Tel. +43 660 4755556 Email ... Website: ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share) Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus) 06.10.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

