Tamil Nadu Drafts Roadmap To Become India's Low-Altitude Economy Hub
The State Planning Commission is developing a detailed strategy to harness this emerging sector's potential.
The low-altitude economy includes drone operations, air mobility systems, and related services. Rapid advancements in drone and air mobility technologies have made this sector a global priority.
Tamil Nadu is among the first Indian states to take structured steps toward this transformation.
The state has already set up India's first common testing centre for drones at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal, built with an investment of Rs 45 crore.
Additionally, a testing, training, and operations facility for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone activities is being developed at Chettinad Airport under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) programme.
Tamil Nadu's existing industrial base gives it an advantage. The presence of major aerospace and defence organisations such as HAL, BEL, and DRDO, combined with its 60-km-long automotive corridor-known as the“Detroit of Asia”-provides strong support for innovation in this new economic frontier.
The state is expected to present its master plan at the“Tamil Nadu Low Altitude Economy Forum 2025” next month.
The roadmap will focus on creating drone corridors, vertiports, certification frameworks, training centres, and policy support through public-private partnerships. Companies like Airbus, EHang, Garuda Aerospace, and ePlane are expected to participate.
Globally, the low-altitude sector is expanding fast-China's market grew from USD 49 billion in 2021 to USD 65 billion in 2023 and could reach USD 450 billion by 2035.
India's drone market, currently valued at USD 562 million, is projected to almost triple by 2033.
