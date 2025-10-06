India To Host 'MSME For Bharat Conclave' On October 9

MENAFN - KNN India)India will host a major conclave focused on strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector on October 9 in New Delhi.

The event, titled "MSME for Bharat Conclave, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Summit 2025," aims to provide a fresh direction and momentum to the vision for local businesses.

The conclave will be organised across 26 cities and will bring together over 5,000 entrepreneurs, startups, and industry stakeholders. The initiative seeks to support more than 5,000 MSMEs across various sectors.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will lead the event, which will also be attended by key ministers including Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, and several state ministers.

The gathering will see participation from eight states, making it a pan-India initiative.

The conclave will focus on several critical areas including industry, policy formulation, and digital transformation.

Special emphasis will be placed on innovation, skill development, and creating an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship.

The event will address challenges faced by MSMEs and provide solutions through expert guidance and networking opportunities.

A key highlight will be discussions on Deendayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Yojana's role in rural industries, particularly focusing on textile and fashion sectors, digital connectivity, and export opportunities.

The conclave aims to connect MSMEs with national and international markets while promoting the "vocal for local" initiative.

Industry experts believe this conclave will serve as a crucial platform for MSMEs to access resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

With the MSME sector being the backbone of India's economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP, this initiative is expected to provide much-needed support and direction to small businesses across the country.

The event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions spread across multiple cities, ensuring wider reach and participation.

(KNN Bureau)