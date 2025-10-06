Investornewsbreaks Channelchek By Noble Highlights Gold Miners' 135% Surge As Sector Outshines AI Stocks In 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Channelchek , a Noble Financial Group platform, reports that gold miners have outperformed the broader market in 2025, soaring more than 135% and eclipsing even the high-flying semiconductor sector. Fueled by record central bank gold purchases, investor flight to safety, and Federal Reserve rate cuts, gold prices have gained over 45% this year - their strongest performance since 1979. Channelchek notes that while large-cap producers like Newmont Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines have more than doubled, small-cap miners with scalable production and strong cost control are increasingly attracting investor attention, offering compelling opportunities beyond the AI-driven tech rally.

