QF Aims At Making Learning A Personal Experience GT Exclusive
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emphasising to build a truly personalised learning experience for the students of the Education City in the years to come and highlighting that about 40% of the research papers published in Qatar are by Qatar Foundation scholars and 50% of the patents achieved in the country are by QF researchers, Dr Francisco Marmolejo, president of Higher Education at QF, in conversation with Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, Editor in Chief, Gulf Times, noted that the Education City is well poised to transform the teaching-learning ecosystem in a big way, paving way for more innovation and development. In this exclusive interview, Marmolejo underlined that Education City is a melting pot of cultures with students from most parts of the globe and is helping the country in its path to realising the vision of becoming a knowledge based economy. The academic highlighted the sojourn of the Education City from the infant stages as well as the last three decades and how this journey is transforming the country to greater heights. Page 11
