Wealthfront Launches Nasdaq-100 Direct To Bring The Tax Efficiency Of Direct Indexing To The Globally Recognized Large-Cap Growth Index

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront , a tech-driven financial platform for young professionals, today launched Nasdaq-100 Direct: the first ever product to offer retail investors the tax benefits of direct indexing in combination with the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The globally recognized index, which provides access to 100 of the most innovative large-cap companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®, is a natural fit for direct indexing because of its concentration in growth-oriented companies and higher volatility compared to broader indexes. Wealthfront's Nasdaq-100 Direct allows investors to turn market volatility into a tax-saving opportunity and is available for a 0.12% annual advisory fee.

Nasdaq-100 Direct offers more tax savings opportunities than investing in a single ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index® because it allows clients to directly hold shares of companies in the index, and uses automated Tax-Loss Harvesting to capture losses from daily price movements in those stocks even when the index is up overall. Investors can use harvested losses to offset an unlimited amount of capital gains, plus up to $3,000 in ordinary income for any excess losses, and unused losses carry over indefinitely to future years.

Nasdaq-100 Direct is particularly well-suited for long-term investors with stock compensation who wish to offset capital gains. Additionally, because it enables investors to exclude specific stocks, it's especially valuable for those who want to avoid concentrated exposure to a company they may already have significant holdings in, such as their employer.

"Nasdaq-100 Direct is the latest example of our approach to make sophisticated strategies like direct indexing more accessible, allowing clients to benefit from the long-term growth of the innovative companies that make up the Nasdaq-100® and leverage volatility to unlock tax savings,” said Dave Myszewski, Wealthfront's Vice President of Product.“We're proud to continue expanding our suite of tax-efficient products by bringing direct indexing to another popular index following the enthusiastic response to our S&P 500 Direct portfolio.”

“We're proud to partner with Wealthfront to bring this differentiated access to the Nasdaq-100®, helping investors participate in the long-term potential of the world's most dynamic companies while optimizing for tax outcomes,” said Sean Wasserman, Head of Index Product Management at Nasdaq Global Indexes.“The Nasdaq-100® has long been a benchmark for innovation, growth, and market leadership. By pairing it with direct indexing, Wealthfront is unlocking a powerful combination of exposure and efficiency for the next generation of investors.”

Today's expansion of the company's direct indexing offerings builds on the success of its initial standalone direct indexing offering, which combines the tax benefits of tax-loss harvesting with exposure to the S&P 500®. By leveraging that core technology, Wealthfront was able to partner with Nasdaq to quickly bring this new Nasdaq-100 Direct offering to market. Nasdaq-100 Direct invests with fractional shares, allowing clients to have a diversified stake in the companies within the Nasdaq-100® with a smaller balance. Wealthfront is also exploring additional indices that might benefit from this tax-efficient strategy.

Wealthfront's focus on building automated products for digital natives has helped the company grow to serve more than 1.3 million clients with over $90 billion in total assets (as of August 31, 2025). Recent product enhancements include bringing joint checking features and free instant withdrawals to the Wealthfront Cash Account , which offers a 3.75% APY and up to $8 million in FDIC insurance (and up to $16 million for joint accounts) on deposits, both provided through program banks. For more information on Wealthfront's Nasdaq-100 Direct portfolio, visit Wealthfront's website and blog .

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a technology company that built a financial platform for digital natives to turn their savings into long-term wealth. Wealthfront's broad suite of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions, address the diverse needs of its clients regardless of the economic environment. Wealthfront pioneered using automation to offer low-cost diversified portfolios, and the company's software-driven platform allows it to deliver solutions to clients quickly, conveniently, and at low cost. To learn more please visit or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Disclosures:

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security or open any account. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

The effectiveness of the tax-loss harvesting strategy to reduce the tax liability of the client will depend on the client's entire tax and investment profile, including purchases and dispositions in a client's (or client's spouse's) accounts outside of Wealthfront Advisers and type of investments (e.g., taxable or nontaxable) or holding period (e.g., short-term or long-term). Tax-loss harvesting involves certain risks, including, among others, the risk that the new investment could have higher costs than the original investment and the strategy could introduce portfolio tracking error into your account. There may also be unintended tax implications.

Tax loss harvesting may generate a higher number of trades due to attempts to capture losses. There is a chance that trading attributed to tax loss harvesting may create capital gains and wash sales and could be subject to higher transaction costs and market impacts. In addition, tax loss harvesting strategies may produce losses, which may not be offset by sufficient gains in the account and may be limited to a $3,000 deduction against income. The utilization of losses harvested through the strategy will depend upon the recognition of capital gains in the same or a future tax period, and in addition may be subject to limitations under applicable tax laws, e.g., if there are insufficient realized gains in the tax period, the use of harvested losses may be limited to a $3,000 deduction against income and distributions. Losses harvested through the strategy that are not utilized in the tax period when recognized (e.g., because of insufficient capital gains and/or significant capital loss carryforwards), generally may be carried forward to offset future capital gains, if any.

Wealthfront Advisers and its affiliates do not provide legal or tax advice and do not assume any liability for the tax consequences of any client transaction. Clients should consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of investing with Wealthfront Advisers and engaging in these tax strategies, based on their particular circumstances.

Nasdaq-100 Direct allows clients to hold individual stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, but it may not hold all the stocks in the index. As a result, its performance may deviate from that of the Nasdaq-100 Index® due to tracking error, market conditions, and the limitations of Tax-Loss Harvesting. Account size and customization options, such as excluding individual stocks, may affect the portfolio's ability to track the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Indices are not available for direct investment; therefore, their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, NDX®, and Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the“Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Wealthfront Advisers LLC. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S)

Wealthfront S&P 500 Direct: The S&P 500® index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Wealthfront Advisers LLC. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Wealthfront Advisers LLC. Wealthfront's S&P 500 Direct Portfolio is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI or its affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500®.

The Cash Account, which is not a deposit account, is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC ("Wealthfront Brokerage"), Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealthfront Brokerage is not a bank. The Annual Percentage Yield ("APY") on cash deposits as of September 26, 2025, is representative, requires no minimum, and may change at any time. The APY reflects the weighted average of deposit balances at participating Program Banks, which are not allocated equally. Funds in the Cash Account are swept to Program Banks where they earn a variable APY and are eligible for FDIC insurance. Conditions apply. For a list of Program Banks, see: /programbanks . Wealthfront works with multiple Program Banks to make available up to $8 million ($16 million for joint accounts) of pass-through FDIC coverage. For more info on FDIC insurance coverage, visit

"Total Client Assets" and "Clients" include those with assets in products from both Wealthfront Advisers and Wealthfront Brokerage. Wealthfront Advisers and Wealthfront Brokerage are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

Investment management and advisory services are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC (“Wealthfront Advisers”), an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products are provided by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC, a Member of FINRA /SIPC .

Wealthfront, Wealthfront Advisers and Wealthfront Brokerage are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

Contact: ...

