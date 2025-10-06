Billboard Top 40 Star Ricky Rebel Launches New Residencies, Grammy Consideration, And Hall Of Fame Honor

EINPresswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel is closing out 2025 with a string of career-defining milestones. Fresh off the release of the 10th Anniversary Edition of The Blue Album, Rebel has also been in the studio producing and featuring on high-profile collaborations with hip-hop legends Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg.

Grammy Consideration

The Recording Academy is recognizing Ricky Rebel’s artistry. His single “Right Again” is currently being considered for several Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop & Dance/Electronic, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Additionally, the “Right Again (SDVM Extended Remix)”, featuring Super Deluxe Vibe Machine (SDVM), is under consideration for Best Remixed Recording.

Known for his fearless artistry, bold fashion, and unapologetic performances, Ricky Rebel continues to push boundaries

as both a recording artist and humanitarian. With new music and major collaborations in the spotlight, Rebel is also

dedicating his time to giving back, performing at benefit concerts and charity events nationwide.

Upcoming Live Appearances

Date

Sat Sept 27, 4:00 PM OC Pride MainStage, Anthxnyy with Special Guests Ricky Rebel, KenzieRay Masters, Nu3tron, and Empress

Sat Oct 4, 8:30 PM The Kokkaburra Lounge, Hollywood: Queeny King Variety Show / Saving Face International Benefit Concert (Red Carpet 7:30 PM)

Sat Oct 11, 9:30 PM Residency Launch: Diamond Rebel Rene – starring April Diamond, Robert Rene, and Ricky Rebel at Dust Nightclub, Las Vegas

Wed Oct 15 California Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Warner Bros. Studios

Wed Nov 12 Residency Launch at Lucky Strike Hollywood – LGBTQ+ Night

California Music Hall of Fame Induction

In October, Rebel will also achieve one of the highest honors in entertainment: he will be inducted into the California

Music Hall of Fame at Warner Bros. Studios on October 15. This milestone recognizes his decades-long career as a

recording artist, performer, and cultural icon.

Residencies

Ricky Rebel is also launching a Las Vegas residency at Dust Nightclub beginning October 11 with the brand-new Show Diamond Rebel Rene. This groundbreaking residency brings together three powerhouse headliners — April Diamond, Robert Rene, and Ricky Rebel — on one stage. Combining chart-topping hits, powerhouse vocals, and Rebel’s fashion-forward spectacle, the show promises to be one of the most exciting residencies on the Vegas strip. In addition to his Las Vegas showcase, Ricky Rebel has been invited to headline a brand-new residency at Lucky Strike Hollywood beginning November 12. Launching on the venue’s LGBTQ+ Night, this series will give fans an intimate opportunity to experience Rebel’s signature blend of pop, dance, and fashion-forward spectacle.

About Ricky Rebel

Ricky Rebel is a Billboard Top 40 recording artist, fashion provocateur, and activist who has performed across the globe with icons including Britney Spears, Kesha, and O-Town. His discography includes fan-favorite singles like Boys &

Sometimes Girls, Fantasy Control, and Love the Way You Make Me Fall. His latest projects include new collaborations with Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg, alongside the re-release of his landmark record, The Blue Album in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Most recently, his single Right Again and its SDVM remix are under Grammy nomination consideration, solidifying his place as a trailblazing force in pop and dance music.

