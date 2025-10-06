Bangladesh Embedded Finance Market Databook 2025: 100+ Kpis By Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, And Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth)

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The embedded finance market in Bangladesh is expected to grow by 17.9% on an annual basis to reach US$3.78 billion by 2025.

The embedded finance market in Bangladesh has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 26.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.20 billion to approximately US$6.07 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Bangladesh, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.

The report offers segmentation by business models (platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entity), distribution models (own and third-party platforms), and end-use markets, including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. Together, these datasets provide a comprehensive, quantifiable view of market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience in the embedded finance market.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive KPI Coverage: Access over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), including transaction value, transaction volume, revenue, and average transaction size.

Complete Vertical Coverage : Structured datasets across all five embedded finance verticals - payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth.

Granular Market Segmentation : Detailed data by business models (platform-based, enabler, regulatory-entity), distribution models (own vs. third-party platforms), and product types.

Sector-Level Data Tracking : Coverage across B2C end-use markets such as e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, gig economy, and others. Operational & Performance Metrics : Provides data on efficiency, quality & risk, monetization, customer behavior, and user experience indicators for a rounded view of market performance.



Key Attributes:

