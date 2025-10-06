Juvare Unified Command Platformtm (UCP) Assessed“Awardable” For Department Of Defense Work In The CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juvare, a global leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management technology, today announced that itshas achieved Awardable status through the

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the Department of Defense's premier offering to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities . All awardable solutions undergo rigorous assessments and competitive review to ensure alignment with the DoD's mission-critical requirements

Juvare's Unified Command PlatformTM (UCP) is a comprehensive, configurable whole-of-government solution built on the FedRAMP® High and DoD IL5 authorized Juvare Federal CloudTM . Tailored for federal and defense agencies, UCP enables secure, scalable, and mission-ready operations, supporting:



National defense, homeland security, and public safety missions

Emergency and disaster response coordination Transportation safety and investigative operations



UCP integrates advanced analytics, AI-driven decision support, and real-time coordination tools while maintaining uncompromising security and compliance. Already trusted by agencies such as TSA, FEMA, the Department of Transportation, and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, UCP has demonstrated its mission-critical value - including during the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

“Achieving Awardable status on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace validates what our federal partners already know - UCP is a trusted, secure, and future-ready platform that directly supports the most critical missions of government agencies,” said Sam Klietz, EVP Chief Revenue Officer, Juvare .“We are proud to deliver technology that accelerates acquisition, strengthens readiness, and enhances resilience across the federal enterprise.”

This milestone reinforces Juvare's long-standing reputation as a responsive, U.S.-based technology provider with deep federal expertise.

About Juvare

Juvare is a global leader in operational resilience and critical incident management, trusted by organizations across public, private, and healthcare sectors to navigate complexity, manage disruption, and maintain continuity - every day and in moments of crisis. With a client base that includes over 50 federal entities, 700+ emergency management agencies, 80+ corporations, 3,500+ hospitals, and thousands of local jurisdiction s, Juvare enables coordination at scale - protecting people, assets, and reputations.

Driven by a vision of a safer, smarter world, and rooted in a mission to empower resilience, Juvare helps organizations stay operationally strong and crisis-ready - before, during, and after disruption.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's most significant challenges in AI/ML, data, and analytics. Government customers can view Juvare's solution video by creating a Marketplace account at

