Mobilicom To Unveil Comprehensive New Cybersecurity Solution For Drones And Robotics At The Association Of The U.S. Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting & Exposition In Washington D.C.

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited ( Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW ), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will unveil a major new cybersecurity platform and showcase its end-to-end solutions to procurement specialists from the U.S. Army and global defense contractors at the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA ) 2025 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washinton, D.C. from October 13-15, 2025. Mobilicom is exhibiting at Booth #8315 Halls DE, with NOBLE , a leading provider of procurement and logics for the defense industry.

The AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition is the premier land power exposition and professional development forum in North America-and the must-attend event for anyone involved in the defense sector. With over 44,000 attendees, 750+ exhibits, and representation from 92 countries, this three-day event is where the global defense community converges to shape the future of national security.

“We are seeing strong and accelerating demand in the U.S. and globally for cybersecure, field-proven drone solutions. Defense forces and contractors recognize that cybersecurity is increasingly mission-critical, and we believe that our end-to-end solutions directly address this need,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder, Oren Elkayam.“Showcasing our technology at AUSA provides us with an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with U.S. defense procurement specialists and global partners, positioning Mobilicom to capture a growing share of this expanding market.”

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use

For company, please use

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses seeing strong and accelerating demand in the U.S. and globally for cybersecure, field-proven drone solutions, strengthening relationships with U.S. defense procurement specialists and global partners and capturing a growing share of the expanding market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

...