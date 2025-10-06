Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES On Lakshmi Puja: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

Gold Price RISES On Lakshmi Puja: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India


2025-10-06 06:09:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Prices saw sharp increase on the day of Lakshmi Puja. After several days of continuous hikes, gold prices are currently on fire. What is the selling price of gold today? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata

 

Gold Prices surged on Lakshmi Puja. After days of hikes, gold is pricey. Check 22-24 carat rates in major cities... Today in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9058, up ₹103.

22 Carat: 1g is ₹11070 (up ₹125), 10g is ₹110700 (up ₹1250). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12077 (up ₹137), 10g is ₹120770 (up ₹1370). Prices are compared to yesterday.

Today's gold price in Hyderabad & Chennai (per 10g): 22 Carat is ₹110700 (up ₹1250), 24 Carat is ₹120770 (up ₹1370), 18 Carat is ₹90580 (up ₹1030).

Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹110750, 24K at ₹120820, 18K at ₹90630.

Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹110700, 24K at ₹120770, 18K at ₹90580. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730.

MENAFN06102025007385015968ID1110155084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search