Gold Price RISES On Lakshmi Puja: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India
Gold Prices saw sharp increase on the day of Lakshmi Puja. After several days of continuous hikes, gold prices are currently on fire. What is the selling price of gold today? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold Prices surged on Lakshmi Puja. After days of hikes, gold is pricey. Check 22-24 carat rates in major cities... Today in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9058, up ₹103.
22 Carat: 1g is ₹11070 (up ₹125), 10g is ₹110700 (up ₹1250). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12077 (up ₹137), 10g is ₹120770 (up ₹1370). Prices are compared to yesterday.
Today's gold price in Hyderabad & Chennai (per 10g): 22 Carat is ₹110700 (up ₹1250), 24 Carat is ₹120770 (up ₹1370), 18 Carat is ₹90580 (up ₹1030).
Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹110750, 24K at ₹120820, 18K at ₹90630.
Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹110700, 24K at ₹120770, 18K at ₹90580. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment