Gold Price RISES On Lakshmi Puja: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

Gold Prices saw sharp increase on the day of Lakshmi Puja. After several days of continuous hikes, gold prices are currently on fire. What is the selling price of gold today? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata

Today in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹9058, up ₹103.

22 Carat: 1g is ₹11070 (up ₹125), 10g is ₹110700 (up ₹1250). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12077 (up ₹137), 10g is ₹120770 (up ₹1370). Prices are compared to yesterday.

Today's gold price in Hyderabad & Chennai (per 10g): 22 Carat is ₹110700 (up ₹1250), 24 Carat is ₹120770 (up ₹1370), 18 Carat is ₹90580 (up ₹1030).

Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹110750, 24K at ₹120820, 18K at ₹90630.

Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹110700, 24K at ₹120770, 18K at ₹90580. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹110850, 24K at ₹120920, 18K at ₹90730.