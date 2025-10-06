Why The Czech Election Result Matters
This marks a significant shift, as Czechia has been under liberal-globalist control since Babis lost re-election in 2021. Although former high-level NATO official Petr Pavel is still president, the prime minister holds more executive power. Here's why Babis' return is so important:
1. Czech Republic m ight s oon m ove t o t he r ight o n s ocio- c ultural i ssues
The coalition Babis is expected to build with smaller, like-minded parties could push him further to the right on socio-cultural issues, given their more hardline views.
One of Reuters' media platforms raised concerns about this scenario, warning that the“Czech vote puts same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ rights in the balance .” According to their assessment, Babis might seek to introduce his own version of Hungary's anti-LGBT propaganda bill and/or enshrine a binary gender definition in the constitution, like neighboring Slovakia recently did.
