Why The Czech Election Result Matters

MENAFN - Asia Times) Populist-nationalist politician Andrej Babis is poised to return to the Czech Republic's premiership after his ANO party's victory in the latest elections. While the party, which translates as“yes”, lacks an outright majority, it is expected to build a coalition with some of the smaller parties that share its worldview.

This marks a significant shift, as Czechia has been under liberal-globalist control since Babis lost re-election in 2021. Although former high-level NATO official Petr Pavel is still president, the prime minister holds more executive power. Here's why Babis' return is so important:

1. Czech Republic m ight s oon m ove t o t he r ight o n s ocio- c ultural i ssues

The coalition Babis is expected to build with smaller, like-minded parties could push him further to the right on socio-cultural issues, given their more hardline views.

One of Reuters' media platforms raised concerns about this scenario, warning that the“Czech vote puts same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ rights in the balance .” According to their assessment, Babis might seek to introduce his own version of Hungary's anti-LGBT propaganda bill and/or enshrine a binary gender definition in the constitution, like neighboring Slovakia recently did.