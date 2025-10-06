Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungarian Prime Minister Visits Azerbaijan's Gabala To Attend OTS Summit (PHOTO)


2025-10-06 06:03:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, Viktor Orban was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.









