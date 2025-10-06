403
Collapse of Indonesia school cause death of forty-five students
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from the collapse of a school building in East Java, Indonesia, has risen to 45, as rescue teams continued recovering bodies from the rubble, according to reports.
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) reported that rescuers retrieved 19 additional victims on Sunday, increasing the death toll from 37 earlier in the day.
Basarnas operations director Yudhi Bramantyo told reporters that a total of 149 individuals have been evacuated so far, including 45 confirmed dead and 104 survivors.
This update reduced the number of missing persons to 18, though the figure remains uncertain based on the student attendance records from the Islamic boarding school.
More than 60% of the debris has been cleared, but rescue teams faced challenges, including a large concrete slab connected to a neighboring building.
Abdul Muhari, head of the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure's (BNPB) Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, said that 167 students were affected, with 104 accounted for as safe. Fourteen survivors are receiving hospital treatment, 89 have been discharged, and one has been transferred to another facility.
Hundreds of students, primarily teenage boys, were inside the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo when the building collapsed on Monday, initially killing at least five students and injuring around 100.
