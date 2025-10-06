Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Congratulates Its Sector 1 Troops And Somali Security Forces (SSF) For Liberating Awdheegle Town


2025-10-06 05:30:12
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) MOGADISHU, Somalia, October 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) congratulates the AUSSOM Sector 1 troops and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) on the successful recapture of Awdheegle town in Lower Shabelle region.

“The recapture of Awdheegle town is a testament to the strong cooperation between African Union forces and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and other illegal armed groups,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene.

“The successes achieved in these joint military operations are proof that Somalia is on the verge of achieving peace and stability its citizens have been yearning for.”

The AU Mission confirms that its forces are working closely with SSF in clearing Al-Shabaab remnants and any Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) left behind by fleeing terrorists.

The joint forces have also held meetings with local elders to assure them and other residents of their security in the newly liberated town.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

