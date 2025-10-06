The African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Congratulates Its Sector 1 Troops And Somali Security Forces (SSF) For Liberating Awdheegle Town
The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) congratulates the AUSSOM Sector 1 troops and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) on the successful recapture of Awdheegle town in Lower Shabelle region.
“The recapture of Awdheegle town is a testament to the strong cooperation between African Union forces and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and other illegal armed groups,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene.
“The successes achieved in these joint military operations are proof that Somalia is on the verge of achieving peace and stability its citizens have been yearning for.”
The AU Mission confirms that its forces are working closely with SSF in clearing Al-Shabaab remnants and any Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) left behind by fleeing terrorists.
The joint forces have also held meetings with local elders to assure them and other residents of their security in the newly liberated town.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment