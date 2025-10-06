UN Calls For Urgent Aid To Kunar Earthquake Survivors As Winter Nears
The United Nations has urged for immediate humanitarian assistance to thousands of earthquake-affected families in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, as the threat of winter intensifies.
In a statement on Monday, Andrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, warned that providing adequate shelter is the top priority for earthquake survivors. He emphasized that with winter approaching, emergency support must be rapidly scaled up to prevent further suffering.
Ratwatte also highlighted the urgent need for clean and safe drinking water in the quake-hit areas, saying that many affected communities face severe shortages.
According to initial assessments, the powerful earthquake destroyed more than 6,000 homes in Kunar, leaving thousands of people homeless and exposed to harsh weather conditions.
The UN added that nearly half a million people across Afghanistan's eastern provinces have been impacted by the recent earthquakes, with many requiring food, shelter, medical care, and psychological support.
Humanitarian agencies fear that worsening cold and limited access to aid could deepen the crisis in mountainous regions like Kunar, where many displaced families are living in makeshift shelters.
The United Nations has appealed to international donors and aid organizations to step up contributions, warning that without immediate action, thousands of vulnerable people in Afghanistan could face life-threatening conditions in the coming months.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment