UN Calls For Urgent Aid To Kunar Earthquake Survivors As Winter Nears

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Nations has urged for immediate humanitarian assistance to thousands of earthquake-affected families in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, as the threat of winter intensifies.

In a statement on Monday, Andrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, warned that providing adequate shelter is the top priority for earthquake survivors. He emphasized that with winter approaching, emergency support must be rapidly scaled up to prevent further suffering.

Ratwatte also highlighted the urgent need for clean and safe drinking water in the quake-hit areas, saying that many affected communities face severe shortages.

According to initial assessments, the powerful earthquake destroyed more than 6,000 homes in Kunar, leaving thousands of people homeless and exposed to harsh weather conditions.

The UN added that nearly half a million people across Afghanistan's eastern provinces have been impacted by the recent earthquakes, with many requiring food, shelter, medical care, and psychological support.

Humanitarian agencies fear that worsening cold and limited access to aid could deepen the crisis in mountainous regions like Kunar, where many displaced families are living in makeshift shelters.

The United Nations has appealed to international donors and aid organizations to step up contributions, warning that without immediate action, thousands of vulnerable people in Afghanistan could face life-threatening conditions in the coming months.

