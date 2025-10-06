Egypt Telecom Operators Country Report 2025, With Profiles Of Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, Etisalat Egypt, Telecom Egypt, OSN, And Bein Sports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egypt's telecom market presents opportunities in mobile data growth, fueled by 4G/5G expansion, and fixed broadband via increased fiber and wireless subscriptions. Regulatory trends and competitive positioning also offer prospects for strategic investments despite currency challenges.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Egypt today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Egypt.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to national plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Egypt revenue will decline marginally over 2024-2029, despite growth in mobile, fixed broadband and pay-TV service revenues, due to weakening of pound vs. US dollar.

Mobile data services revenue, will increase at CAGR of 3.6%, driven by increase in 4G subscriptions and investments by leading telcos and government to deploy 5G network in coming years. Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 2% supported by growing fixed wireless and fiber subscriptions, on the back of network coverage expansion efforts by the government to improve fiber-optic connectivity.

Reasons to Buy



This report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Egypt's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Egypt's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Egypt's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Egypt.

Company Coverage:



Vodafone Egypt

Orange Egypt

Etisalat Egypt

Telecom Egypt

OSN beIN Sports

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

