France's New PM Resigns, Hours After Cabinet Unveiled: Presidency

Paris: France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock. Macron named Lecornu last month to the post, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late Sunday was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

