Czech PM admits his lose in elections

2025-10-06 04:13:58
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has conceded defeat in the general election, with official results showing the right-wing ANO movement leading as 97% of votes have been counted.

The ANO party, led by billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis—often dubbed the “Czech Trump”—is now positioned to replace Fiala’s center-right cabinet. Fiala congratulated Babis and said the election results must be respected.

Following the outcome, Babis told reporters he rejects claims of being anti-European and stressed his commitment to the EU and NATO. “We want to save Europe... and we are clearly pro-European and pro-NATO,” he said.

Babis stated that ANO will aim to form a one-party government but acknowledged the need to negotiate with smaller parties to secure a parliamentary majority. One possible partner is the far-right SPD, whose deputy leader Radim Fiala said, “We went into the election with the aim of ending the government of Petr Fiala and support even for a minority cabinet of ANO is important for us and it would meet the target we had for this election.”

Unlike ANO, the SPD holds an openly anti-EU and anti-NATO position. Another potential coalition partner is the Motorists party, which opposes the EU’s environmental policies. With both SPD and the Motorists receiving around 7% and 8% of the vote respectively, a coalition with ANO would give them a majority.

