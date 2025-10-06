403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Czech PM admits his lose in elections
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has conceded defeat in the general election, with official results showing the right-wing ANO movement leading as 97% of votes have been counted.
The ANO party, led by billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis—often dubbed the “Czech Trump”—is now positioned to replace Fiala’s center-right cabinet. Fiala congratulated Babis and said the election results must be respected.
Following the outcome, Babis told reporters he rejects claims of being anti-European and stressed his commitment to the EU and NATO. “We want to save Europe... and we are clearly pro-European and pro-NATO,” he said.
Babis stated that ANO will aim to form a one-party government but acknowledged the need to negotiate with smaller parties to secure a parliamentary majority. One possible partner is the far-right SPD, whose deputy leader Radim Fiala said, “We went into the election with the aim of ending the government of Petr Fiala and support even for a minority cabinet of ANO is important for us and it would meet the target we had for this election.”
Unlike ANO, the SPD holds an openly anti-EU and anti-NATO position. Another potential coalition partner is the Motorists party, which opposes the EU’s environmental policies. With both SPD and the Motorists receiving around 7% and 8% of the vote respectively, a coalition with ANO would give them a majority.
The ANO party, led by billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis—often dubbed the “Czech Trump”—is now positioned to replace Fiala’s center-right cabinet. Fiala congratulated Babis and said the election results must be respected.
Following the outcome, Babis told reporters he rejects claims of being anti-European and stressed his commitment to the EU and NATO. “We want to save Europe... and we are clearly pro-European and pro-NATO,” he said.
Babis stated that ANO will aim to form a one-party government but acknowledged the need to negotiate with smaller parties to secure a parliamentary majority. One possible partner is the far-right SPD, whose deputy leader Radim Fiala said, “We went into the election with the aim of ending the government of Petr Fiala and support even for a minority cabinet of ANO is important for us and it would meet the target we had for this election.”
Unlike ANO, the SPD holds an openly anti-EU and anti-NATO position. Another potential coalition partner is the Motorists party, which opposes the EU’s environmental policies. With both SPD and the Motorists receiving around 7% and 8% of the vote respectively, a coalition with ANO would give them a majority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment