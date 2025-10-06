Indian Agencies Track Bangladesh Army's Increasing Alignment With ISI-Backed Elements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Bangladesh Army was the last ray of hope for the people of the country, but today that institution has come completely under the grip of the Jamaat-e-Islami. Just two months back, the army had appealed for peace and even foiled an attempt by Muhammad Yunus to trigger skirmishes with India.

The Bangladesh Army, which appeared to be mature in such a tense situation, has today become a replica of its counterparts in Pakistan. Officials say that the Indian armed forces are preparing for a completely changed scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Bangladesh Army, which had kept Pakistan at arm's length when Sheikh Hasina was in power, is today cozying up to Islamabad. Since the fall of the Hasina government, the ISI and Pakistan Army have been all over Bangladesh. ISI officials in particular have made multiple trips during which they have advised terror groups to increase the number of modules.

The ISI has also offered tactical support to many terror groups to act against India. Further, terrorists from Pakistan have been sent to Bangladesh to train terrorists who would be used to carry out attacks against India.

It is well known that instability in Bangladesh would have a direct impact on India. In the Bangladesh Army, India had seen a ray of hope. When the madness set in following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the army in Bangladesh appeared to be mature and sought immediate restoration of peace.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman had made it clear to both the people and the interim government that he would not tolerate violence against the minorities. He had also not backed the government on several decisions that included the interference by Pakistan.

However, today the army appears to have towed the path of the Jamaat-backed Yunus government. The same army, which spoke out against the violence against the minorities, had on September 29 opened fire on Hindus and Buddhists who were protesting against rape and temple attacks. The incident occurred at Khagra Chhari, where the Hindus and Buddhists were protesting against the rape of a non-Muslim tribal girl.

Intelligence officials say that the change in stance by the Bangladesh Army was on expected lines. While the chief and other higher-ranking officials were initially opposed to the policies of the Yunus government, many within their ranks had turned against them.

An official added that the chief and officers close to him had no option but to change their stand since a large majority within the army followed the diktat of the Jamaat, which is backed by the ISI. It is more or less a case of survival for the top officials who initially made sense when they spoke about the current situation in their country.

Now, a four-member delegation of the Pakistan Army led by Director General of Joint Staff (DG JS) Lieutenant General Tabassum Habib will be visiting Bangladesh on Monday. During his visit, he would meet with top officials of the Bangladesh Army. This only signals the growing military ties between the two countries.

Further, Turkey has also made a major push to ensure that ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan remain solid. The strengthening of military ties between the two countries is a matter of concern for India.

Although both the Bangladesh and Pakistan armies are no match for India, there is a security concern as such ties are irritants. The Indian security forces are geared up for any eventuality.

However, officials say that the newfound friendship between the two armies remains an irritant, but Bangladesh would think many times before indulging in any sort of misadventure against India.

Amidst these new developments, there are also reports that the Bangladesh army chief General Zaman may not visit India for the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave to be held at New Delhi from October 14 to 16. Instead, he is likely to send a junior colleague for the conclave. This signals a major shift by the Bangladesh army, which once shared close ties with India.